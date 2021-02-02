FBI: 2 agents killed, 3 wounded, suspect dead in Florida
The FBI has confirmed that two agents were killed and three were wounded while serving a federal search warrant in a case involving violent crimes against children. The suspect also is dead, the FBI said. Law enforcement agencies swarmed the neighborhood in the Fort Lauderdale suburb of Sunrise after the shooting, as a suspect reportedly remained barricaded inside the home.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
