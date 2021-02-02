Two killed as motorbike crashes into tractor

Two men riding a motorbike werekilled on the spot after crashing into a stationary tractornear Saoner in Nagpur district, police said.

The deceased were identified as Rakesh Khushal Shende(41), a resident of Manegaon, and Shankar Damodar Dewale (27),a resident of Patansaongi.

The incident took place near Malegaon village onMonday night.

Shende and Dewale were heading towards Saoner onmotorcycle when they ran into the tractor and died on thespot, an official said.

A case has been registered against tractor driverunder IPC section 304 (causing death by negligence).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)