Trump lawyers claim U.S. Senate has no authority to put him on trial

Lawyers for former President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the U.S. Senate has no authority to try him as a private citizen on an impeachment charge that he incited an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

In a brief filed a week before his trial is due to begin, Trump's defense team also argued that the Senate has no jurisdiction to prevent him from holding public office in the future.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)