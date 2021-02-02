Trump lawyers claim U.S. Senate has no authority to put him on trial

Trump lawyers claim U.S. Senate has no authority to put him on trialReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-02-2021 23:25 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 23:05 IST
Lawyers for former President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the U.S. Senate has no authority to try him as a private citizen on an impeachment charge that he incited an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
In a brief filed a week before his trial is due to begin, Trump's defense team also argued that the Senate has no jurisdiction to prevent him from holding public office in the future.
