UP: 14-year-old boy dies after being run over by tractor

A 14-year-old boy died after being run over by a tractor in Lalauli area here on Tuesday, police said.

SHO of Lalauli police station Sandeep Tiwari said the accident took place around 9.30 am when Deepu was going with his younger sister.

The SHO said the tractor driver was arrested and the boy's body was sent for postmortem.

