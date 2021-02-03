BRIEF-Cohen's Point72 Raises $1.5 Bln After Melvin Infusion - Yahoo Finance Journalist

BRIEF-Cohen's Point72 Raises $1.5 Bln After Melvin Infusion - Yahoo Finance JournalistReuters | Updated: 03-02-2021 00:22 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 00:22 IST
Feb 2 (Reuters) -
* COHEN'S POINT72 RAISES $1.5 BILLION AFTER MELVIN INFUSION - YAHOO FINANCE JOURNALIST ON TWITTER Source: https://bit.ly/3pIpW3U
Also Read: Expecting record gathering of people at protest sites by Feb 2: Rajewal
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Feb 2