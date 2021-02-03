Biden said Republican proposal for $600 billion in COVID-19 aid 'way too small' -Schumer

U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said President Joe Biden told Democrats the proposal ten Senate Republicans have made for $600 billion in COVID-19 relief is "way too small."

Schumer spoke to reporters after an online meeting of Senate Democrats with the president about Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief proposal.

