Biden said Republican proposal for $600 billion in COVID-19 aid 'way too small' -Schumer

Biden said Republican proposal for $600 billion in COVID-19 aid 'way too small' -SchumerReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-02-2021 01:16 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 01:07 IST
U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said President Joe Biden told Democrats the proposal ten Senate Republicans have made for $600 billion in COVID-19 relief is "way too small."
Schumer spoke to reporters after an online meeting of Senate Democrats with the president about Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief proposal.
