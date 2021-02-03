China should restore legal credentials to two human rights lawyers -State Department

The United States is "deeply concerned" by China's attempts to disbar and harass Lu Siwei and Ren Quanniu, human rights lawyers representing the Hong Kong 12, State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Tuesday.

"We urge Beijing to respect human rights and the rule of law and to reinstate their legal credentials at once," Price said in a post on Twitter.

