China should restore legal credentials to two human rights lawyers -State Department

China should restore legal credentials to two human rights lawyers -State DepartmentReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-02-2021 03:55 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 03:55 IST
The United States is "deeply concerned" by China's attempts to disbar and harass Lu Siwei and Ren Quanniu, human rights lawyers representing the Hong Kong 12, State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Tuesday.
"We urge Beijing to respect human rights and the rule of law and to reinstate their legal credentials at once," Price said in a post on Twitter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Price
- Lu Siwei
- Beijing
- Hong
- State Department
- Ned Price
- China
- The United States
- Ren Quanniu
ALSO READ
Turkey imposes advertising ban on Twitter, Periscope, Pinterest
Turkey imposes advertising ban on Twitter, Periscope, Pinterest
'SNL' star Alec Baldwin leaves Twitter
Alec Baldwin bids 'goodbye' to Twitter 'for now' following wife Hilaria's heritage debacle
Turkey slaps ad ban on Twitter under new social media law