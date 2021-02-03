Left Menu

'Proud moment', says Deputy DG after Telangana-AP NCC Directorate wins best directorate award after 12 years

It was a 'proud moment' for the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh State National Cadet Corps (NCC) Directorate to win the best directorate award on Republic Day for the year 2020-21 after 12 years, said Deputy DG of the directorate, Suresh Krishnan, on Tuesday.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 03-02-2021 09:55 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 09:38 IST
Telangana and AP NCC Directorate has been awarded the "Prime Minister Championship Banner" for the year 2020-2021.. Image Credit: ANI

"Andhra Pradesh and Telangana NCC Directorate has been adjudged the best NCC Directorate in the country for the year 2020-2021 during Republic Day and has also been awarded Prime Minister Championship Banner on January 28 at New Delhi," Krishnan told ANI.

"It's a proud moment. This year we restricted activities due to COVID-19. This isn't the first time we have won the award though," he said, while adding that the directorate had won the award after 12 years. Seventeen directorates of NCC participated in the Republic Day Parade at Rajpath.

Krishnan said that they have won the award of being best NCC Directorate in 2008 and 2009 also, adding that this year was special because of the restrictions posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Championship Banner is awarded after taking into consideration the overall performance of the NCC cadets throughout the year in various activities and competitions culminating into performance during the participation in Republic Day Camp at New Delhi, the officer said.

The cadets have achieved it with their hard work and will work harder to maintain it, he added.

