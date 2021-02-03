Left Menu

HC seeks Centre's stand on PIL against new WhatsApp privacy policy

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2021 11:42 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 11:42 IST
The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought response of the Centre on a plea challenging the new privacy policy of social networking platform WhatsApp.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh issued notice to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and WhatsApp seeking their stand on the plea by March.

The petitioners, Seema Singh and Meghan Singh, have contended that the new privacy policy indicates the ''fissures'' in Indian data protection and privacy laws.

