Prepared to defeat any misadventures to defend territorial integrity: Rajnath Singh

India is vigilant in the face ofattempts to change status quo at its border and prepared todefeat any misadventures to defend territorial integrity,Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Wednesday, amidcontinued military standoff with China.

''We have long witnessed unfortunate attempts to employforce to change the status quo at our unresolved borders'',Singh said at the inaugural ceremony of Aero India-2021, thecountry's premier Defence and aerospace show, at Yelahanka AirForce Station here.

''India is vigilant and prepared to counter and defeat anymisadventures to defend our people and territorial integrityat all costs'', the Minister said.

China and India are locked in a military standoff ineastern Ladakh since May 5 last.

The two countries have held several rounds of militaryand diplomatic talks to resolve the face-off, but nosignificant headway has been made so far.

Singh also said that India plans to spend USD 130 billionon Defence modernisation in the next seven to eight years withfocus on domestic manufacturing of bigger and complexplatforms.

The government has since 2014 brought in many reforms indefence sector to create a conducive ecosystem for exports,Foreign Direct Investment and offset discharge, he noted.

To achieve the twin goals of self-reliance and exports,the government has set a target to achieve a turnover ofRs 1,75,000 crore in the field of Defence manufacturing,including export of Rs 35,000 crore in Aerospace and Defencegoods and services, by 2024, Singh said.

''We plan to spend USD 130 billion on Defencemodernisation in the next seven to eight years'', he added.

Like many of our friendly countries India also facesthreats and challenges emanating from multiple fronts, theunion minister said adding the country was a ''victim ofstate-sponsored and state deflected terrorism which is now aglobal threat''.

The government has taken many steps to strengthen thecountry's security apparatus recently.

Domestic manufacturing of bigger and complex defenceplatforms has now become the focus of our policy under theAatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan.

Singh said he has been informed that about 540 exhibitorsincluding 80 foreign companies, Defence Ministers, Delegates,Service chiefs and officials from more than 55 nations areparticipating in the event.

''It reflects the growing optimism of the globalcommunity'', he said.

