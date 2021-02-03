House Republican lawmakers seek to remove Omar from committee assignments - Fox News
House Republican lawmakers are seeking this week to oust U.S. Representative Ilhan Omar, a Democrat from Minnesota, from her committee assignments as Democrats push for similar action against Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, Fox News reported on Tuesday. A proposed amendment calls for Omar to be removed from her committee assignments "in light of conduct she has exhibited," Fox News said.Reuters | Updated: 03-02-2021 13:18 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 12:53 IST
House Republican lawmakers are seeking this week to oust U.S. Representative Ilhan Omar, a Democrat from Minnesota, from her committee assignments as Democrats push for similar action against Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, Fox News reported on Tuesday. A proposed amendment calls for Omar to be removed from her committee assignments "in light of conduct she has exhibited," Fox News said. https://fxn.ws/3pIIG37
In the amendment, Republicans argue that she has made anti-Semitic comments that are grounds for dismissal, the report added. Congressional Democrats on Monday said they would seek to strip conspiracy theory-backing Greene of committee assignments over incendiary comments including denying school shootings took place and expressing support for violence.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
U.S. Senate Republican leader cautions Democrats against big "ideological change"
Democrats to take working control of U.S. Senate Wednesday when three sworn in
Champagne on Inauguration Day? Try antacid, Democrats say, as Trump era finally ends
Democrats take narrow control of U.S. Senate
Senate Republicans aim to delay Trump impeachment trial until February