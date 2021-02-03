House Republican lawmakers seek to remove Omar from committee assignments - Fox News

Left Menu

House Republican lawmakers are seeking this week to oust U.S. Representative Ilhan Omar, a Democrat from Minnesota, from her committee assignments as Democrats push for similar action against Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, Fox News reported on Tuesday. A proposed amendment calls for Omar to be removed from her committee assignments "in light of conduct she has exhibited," Fox News said.

House Republican lawmakers are seeking this week to oust U.S. Representative Ilhan Omar, a Democrat from Minnesota, from her committee assignments as Democrats push for similar action against Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, Fox News reported on Tuesday. A proposed amendment calls for Omar to be removed from her committee assignments "in light of conduct she has exhibited," Fox News said.

In the amendment, Republicans argue that she has made anti-Semitic comments that are grounds for dismissal, the report added. Congressional Democrats on Monday said they would seek to strip conspiracy theory-backing Greene of committee assignments over incendiary comments including denying school shootings took place and expressing support for violence.

