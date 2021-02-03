Myanmar police file charges against Suu Kyi for offences under import-export law - document

Myanmar police file charges against Suu Kyi for offences under import-export law - documentReuters | Naypyitaw | Updated: 03-02-2021 15:41 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 15:27 IST
Myanmar's police have filed charges against ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi for breaches of an import-export law and sought her detention until Feb. 15, according to a police document seen on Wednesday.
The document from a police station in the capital Naypyitaw said military officers who searched Suu Kyi's residence had found hand-held radios that were imported illegally and used without permission.
