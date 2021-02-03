Left Menu

Strictly implement regulations to curb unsolicited commercial calls, HC tells Trai

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2021 15:37 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 15:37 IST
Strictly implement regulations to curb unsolicited commercial calls, HC tells Trai

The Delhi High Court Wednesday directed telecom regulator Trai to ensure ''complete and strict'' implementation of the regulation issued by it in 2018 for curbing unsolicited commercial communications (UCC).

The high court also directed the telecom service providers (TSPs), which included state-run Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL), Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone, to ensure they strictly comply with the Telecom Commercial Communications Customer Preferences Regulations (TCCCPR) 2018 issued by Trai.

With these directions, a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh disposed of a plea by One97 Communications Ltd, which runs online payment platform Paytm, alleging that telecom operators are not blocking ''phishing'' activities over various mobile networks.

Phishing is a cyber crime where people are contacted by e-mail, phone calls or text messages by someone posing as a legitimate representative of a organisation to lure them to part with their sensitive data, including banking and credit card details and passwords.

The direction by the bench came after senior advocate Dushyant Dave, appearing for One97 Communications, told the court that it may dispose of the matter by directing Trai and the TSPs to implement and comply with the TCCCP Regulations.

The counsels for the TSPs, during the brief hearing, told the bench that they were complying with the regulations and would continue to do so.

The bench, thereafter, said, ''We direct Respondent 2 (Trai) to ensure complete and strict implementation of the TCCCP Regulations of 2018 and other related regulations issued from time to time to prevent unsolicited commercial communications over the networks of the TSPs.

''We expect Respondent 2 to strictly implement the regulations and in case of any violation, action would be initiated in accordance with the regulations''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Denmark to develop digital passport proving vaccinations

Denmarks government is joining forces with businesses to develop a digital passport that would show whether people have been vaccinated against the coronavirus, allowing them to travel and help ease restrictions on public life.Finance Minis...

Chinese arrest of video pirates triggers outcry from "Friends" fans

Chinese police said on Tuesday they have arrested 14 people who ran video portal YYeTs.com, which pirated foreign movies and television shows like Friends, triggering an outcry on social media from people lamenting the loss of the programme...

Will Mirzapur Season 3 focus on Robin-Dimpy’s wedding? What more we know

After a long wait, fans were delighted seeing Mirzapur Season 2 on October 22 last year. The viewers are highly excited after learning that Mirzapur has been renewed for Season 3. Read further to know what you can see in the third season.Mi...

Santander bets on rapid recovery after first ever loss

Spains Santander is betting on a vaccine-driven economic recovery in 2021 after the euro zones second-biggest bank plunged to its first ever annual loss last year.The lender said it expected its underlying return on tangible equity ROTE, a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021