Left Menu

Lok Sabha sees two adjournments during question hour

The Lok Sabha witnessed two adjournments during question hour on Wednesday following the protest by opposition members over new farm laws.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2021 17:07 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 17:07 IST
Lok Sabha sees two adjournments during question hour
Lok Sabha. Image Credit: ANI

The Lok Sabha witnessed two adjournments during question hour on Wednesday following the protest by opposition members over new farm laws. The House was first adjourned till 4.30 pm and then till 5 pm.

Soon after the House met for the day, opposition members were on their feet protesting against the three farm laws. Speaker Om Birla asked them to take their seats and allow the question hour proceed. As the opposition members did not relent, he adjourned the House till 4.30 pm.

When the House resumed its proceedings, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury demanded that separate time allocation should be made for discussion on the farmers protest on new farm laws and on the motion of thanks to the President's Address. AAP member Bhagwant Mann was among opposition leaders who continued to protest. The Speaker asked him not the cause disruption and cautioned that he will be forced to take action against him.

Amid protests, the House was adjourned till 5 pm. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Fortification continues at Ghazipur, MHA official says no further ban on internet

Stringent security continued on Wednesday at Ghazipur on the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border, one of the key protest sites where thousands of farmers are camping with a demand that the Centre repeal the new agri-marketing laws enacted last Septe...

AstraZeneca, Oxford expect 'next generation' COVID-19 vaccine to tackle variants by autumn - executive

AstraZeneca and Oxford University aim to produce the next generation of COVID-19 vaccines that will protect against variants as soon as the autumn, a senior executive at the British drugmaker said on Wednesday. Asked when AstraZeneca could ...

Slower consolidation to constrain India's fiscal strength over medium term: Moody's

Rating agency Moodys on Wednesday Indias fiscal deficit projections are higher than expected and slower consolidation will constrain its fiscal strength over the medium term.The US-based agency said it expects Indias nominal GDP growth to r...

Trade unions burn copies of budget in Puducherry

Leaders and members of different trade unions held a demonstration here on Wednesday to condemn the alleged pro-capitalist features of the Union Budget for fiscal 2021-2022.The agitators raised slogans against the NDA government and burned ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021