Budget session of Manipur Assembly gets underway

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 03-02-2021 17:29 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 17:19 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The budget session of the ManipurLegislative Assembly began on Wednesday, as Governor Najma Heptulla highlighted the measures undertaken by the state government to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The session will have three sittings till February 22, including Chief Minister N Biren Singh's presentation of the budget estimate for 2021-22, an official release said.

Heptulla, during his address, said the Manipur government has taken a host of COVID-19 steps since its outbreak last year, including screening of returnees, the establishment of a 24-hour control room, closure of the border gate at Moreh town, and setting up multiple coronaviruscentres, amongst others.

Singh will also present the 15th Business AdvisoryCommittee Report on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

