Police nabs one person in Indigo station manager murder case

Bihar Police on Wednesday arresteda person in connection with Indigo station manager RupeshKumar Singh's murder, which it claimed to be the outcome of aroad rage.

Senior superintendent of police, Upendra Sharma saidthe person has been arrested from R K Nagar area in connectionwith the case and three of his accomplices who had accompaniedhim on two motorcycles will be apprehended soon.

Police have seized the weapon used in the murder, theSSP said adding that police will send it to the ForensicScience Laboratory.

Unidentified persons had on January 12 shot dead40-year-old Singh in front of his apartment at Punaichaklocality here.

Bullets were pumped into Singh when he was waiting forthe gates of his apartment to open after returning fromoffice on January 12.

Four persons on two motorcycles had gone to killSingh near his apartment and they fled via the R-block DighaRoad after committing the crime, he said.

While no criminal record of the arrested person hasbeen found in Patna, police are searching if it exists inother districts, he said.

The SSP said the arrested man, who was produced beforethe media, has confessed to killing Singh after making fourattempts on his life.

The man was a motorcycle lifter and those used for theshooting of the Indigo manager were stolen ones.

The man too told the newspersons that he hadcommitted the crime.

Asked about the motive behind the murder, the seniorpolice officer said that the arrested mans bike had met withan accident after being hit by the Singh's SUV, which wascoming from the opposite direction about two months ago.

The accused man claimed that he had a miraculousescape and that there was a brawl between the two after theincident, which had left him angry.

He also had no idead who Singh was, the SSP said.

It took the police 22 days to crack the case duringwhich its personnel had to go through 600 GB data and footageof 200 CCTV cameras, besides walking around 100 km on foot toprobe the murder, the police official added. PTI AR KKPTI PTI

