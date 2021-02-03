Left Menu

Italy's president asks former ECB chief Draghi to form govt

Updated: 03-02-2021 18:19 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 17:47 IST
Italy's President Sergio Mattarella has given a mandate to former European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi to form a new government, an official said on Wednesday.

Draghi will now have to hold talks with political parties to try and muster support in parliament for an administration that will be tasked with handling the twin coronavirus and economic crises battering Italy.

