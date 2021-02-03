Left Menu

Not practical to completely shut Britain's borders -PM Johnson

Reuters | London | Updated: 03-02-2021 18:35 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 18:06 IST
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday it was not practical to completely close Britain's borders as a defence against new strains of the coronavirus. "It is not practical (to) completely close off this country...What is practical to do is have one of the toughest regimes in the world and to get on with vaccinating the people of this country, which is what we are doing," Johnson told Parliament.

He said that 75% of Britain's medicines come from Europe as does 45% of its food, while 250,000 British businesses rely on imports.

