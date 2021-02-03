Israeli drone explodes over south Lebanon - local broadcaster, security source
An Israeli drone blew up in the sky above south Lebanon on Wednesday, local broadcaster NBN and a security source said. The source said the drone was shot down. Witnesses said they heard an explosion. There was no immediate comment from Israel. Lebanon regularly complains to the United Nations against Israel for violating its airspace with drones and jets.Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 03-02-2021 19:04 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 19:04 IST
An Israeli drone blew up in the sky above south Lebanon on Wednesday, local broadcaster NBN and a security source said. The source said the drone was shot down. Witnesses said they heard an explosion.
There was no immediate comment from Israel. Lebanon regularly complains to the United Nations against Israel for violating its airspace with drones and jets.
