Delhi govt says claims worth Rs 32 lakh settled under its insurance scheme for advocates

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2021 19:27 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 19:27 IST
Under the Chief Minister's Advocates Welfare Fund of the Delhi government, 35 cashless insurance claims worth about Rs 32 lakh have been settled, according to an official statement on Wednesday.

Delhi Law Minister Kailash Gahlot chaired a meeting with officials of Delhi Bar Council and Bar Associations, Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) and New India Assurance Company Ltd (NIACL) to review the implementation of the scheme on Wednesday.

The Delhi government is planning to provide another opportunity to advocates to register themselves under the scheme, Gahlot said.

''NIACL officials informed the minister that 35 cashless claims of Rs 31.92 lakh have already been settled and 14 reimbursement claims of Rs 7.3 lakh will be resolved soon,'' the statement said.

The scheme announced in December 2019 provides practising advocates registered in Delhi life cover of Rs 10 lakh per person and the group mediclaim coverage for the advocates, their spouse and two dependent children up to the age of 25 years for a sum of Rs 5 lakh.

