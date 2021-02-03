Left Menu

Portal on Gobardhan scheme launched

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2021 19:41 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 19:38 IST
Portal on Gobardhan scheme launched
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The Jal Shakti Ministry on Wednesday launched a unified portal on the 'Gobardhan' scheme, an initiative aimed at managing cattle and biodegradable waste and also help enhance farmers' income.

Under the new unified approach, all these programmes/schemes will be coordinated by the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation under the Swachh Bharat Mission - Grameen (SBMG).

The key stakeholders --- Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG), Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare, Department of Agricultural Research and Education (DARE), and Department of Rural Development --- are having various biogas programmes/policies/schemes.

The programmes are New National Biogas and Manure Management Programme (NNBOMP) of MNRE, Biofuel Policy and Sustainable Alternative towards Affordable Transportation (SATAT), cooperative schemes through the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) of Animal Husbandry Department and various other similar schemes.

Under the new unified approach, all these programmes/schemes will be coordinated by the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation under the Swachh Bharat Mission – Grameen (SBMG).

The Gobardhan scheme is being pursued as a priority programme under the Swachch Bharat Mission Grameen-Phase 2.

The scheme aims to support villages in effectively manage their cattle and biodegradable waste.

The Jal Shakti Ministry is implementing the Swachch Bharat Mission.

''The Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation supports every district with technical assistance and financial support of up to Rs 50 lakh per district to achieve safe management of cattle and biodegradable waste, help villages convert their wealth, improve environmental sanitation and curb vector-borne diseases,'' Jal Shakti Ministry Secretary Pankaj Kumar said.

The portal will also ensure transparency and social accountability, Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said.

The SBMG transformed itself into a 'Jan Andolan' and achieved Open Defecation Free (ODF) rural India milestone in mission mode, he noted.

He added that for achieving ODF Plus goal, Gobardhan scheme was launched in early 2018 to manage the prevailing issues of bio-waste in villages, including cattle waste and converting them into biogas and organic manure to improve the lives of villagers by providing economic and resource benefits to farmers and households.

He said the new Unified Approach strategy and Unified Gobardhan portal will ensure close coordination with stakeholder, departments/ministries for smooth implementation of biogas schemes/initiatives and its real-time tracking.

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Animal Husbandry Minister Giriraj Singh, Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Rattan Lal Kataria, Minister of State in the Jal Shakti Ministry were also present at the event.

Tomar expressed confidence that the launch of unified portal of Gobardhan will further strengthen the rural economy through a convergent approach for various biogas projects/models and initiatives.

The ODF Plus goal outlined in the Phase 2 of SBMG will depend on the performance of Gobardhan scheme to a great extent as it will not only effectively address the solid waste management challenge but will increase livelihood opportunities, and household earnings in rural areas, said Tomar, who is the also the Rural Development Minister.

Singh highlighted the importance of 'Waste to Wealth' aspect of Gobardhan.

He said rural India generates enormous quantities of bio-waste which can be efficiently utilised and lead to better environment and public health.

This can be done through proper schemes and initiatives related to bio-waste processing, especially cattle dung into biogas and organic manure leading to generation of opportunities for employment and household savings, he said.

He mentioned the successful model of cooperative schemes through the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) undertaken by his department wherein gaushalas and milk cooperatives are being linked to large community-based biogas units.

Pradhan highlighted the successful model of SATAT which aims at setting up of Compressed Bio-Gas (CBG) production plants and ensuring market linkage for use of biofuel in automotive fuels.

He mentioned that the pilot projects are being set up across the country and it will further increase economic benefits for farmers and overall cleanliness in rural areas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 2-U.S. private hiring rebounds solidly in January

U.S. private payrolls rebounded more than expected in January, suggesting the labor market recovery was back on track after the economy shed jobs in December as soaring COVID-19 infections hurt operations in the leisure and hospitality indu...

Romania moves to scrap key hurdle to Hidroelectrica IPO

Romania is removing a key legislative hurdle to launching a long-awaited initial public offering IPO of a minority stake in state power producer Hidroelectrica possibly by the end of this year, the centrist government said on Wednesday. The...

Pondy CM tells police not to enforce helmet rule

Puducherry Feb 3 PTI Chief Minister of Puducherry VNarayanasamy on Wednesday said he had directed the trafficpolice here to put on hold the imposition of fine of Rs 1,000on two-wheeler riders without helmets.This imposition of penalty has c...

'Drunk' woman 'kills' toddler son after fight with father-in- law in Telangana: Police

A young woman in a drunken stateallegedly strangled her two-year old son to death following aquarrel with her father-in-law at their house in neighbouringRanga Reddy district, police said on Wednesday.Based on a complaint by her family, a c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021