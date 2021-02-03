Left Menu

Praveen Sinha appointed acting CBI chief

CBI Additional Director Praveen Sinha, a 1988-batch Gujarat cadre IPS, has been appointed acting chief of the agency till a decision on a new director is taken to succeed Rishi Kumar Shukla who retired on Wednesday after a two-year fixed stint.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2021 19:58 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 19:58 IST
Praveen Sinha appointed acting CBI chief

CBI Additional Director Praveen Sinha, a 1988-batch Gujarat cadre IPS, has been appointed acting chief of the agency till a decision on a new director is taken to succeed Rishi Kumar Shukla who retired on Wednesday after a two-year fixed stint. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi chose Sinha. An order issued by the Department of Personal and Training on Wednesday stated that Sinha will look duties of the director with immediate effect till the appointment of a new CBI chief or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

Shukla, a 1983-batch IPS officer, completed his two-year stint in the agency which was marked by Indian victory in London courts allowing extradition of fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya and India clinching the hosting of General Assembly of Interpol in 2022, coinciding with the 75th year of Independence.

The Madhya Pradesh cadre, soft spoken officer allowed anyone with a grievance in the agency to walk into his office on Fridays.

During his tenure, the agency caught some notorious paedophiles in the country who were running international racket of producing and selling child sexual abuse material on dark web. The CBI director is chosen by a high-powered committee of the Prime Minister, Leader of the Opposition and Chief Justice of India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pondy CM tells police not to enforce helmet rule

Chief Minister of Puducherry V Narayanasamy on Wednesday said he had directed the trafficpolice here to put on hold the imposition of fine of Rs 1,000on two-wheeler riders without helmets.This imposition of penalty has caused unrest among t...

Rahul Gandhi seeks discharge from ADC Bank defamation case

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi onWednesday sought discharge from a criminal defamation casefiled against him by the Ahmedabad District Cooperative ADCBank on the grounds of continuous absence of the complainant.The court had rejected two appl...

C'garh: Girl raped, killed, her 2 kin also murdered; 6 accused held

A 16-year-old girl was allegedlyraped and smashed to death with stones in Korba district ofChhattisgarh, police said on Wednesday.The accused allegedly also killed the girls fatherand his four-year-old granddaughter, who were along with her...

WRAPUP 2-U.S. private hiring rebounds solidly in January

U.S. private payrolls rebounded more than expected in January, suggesting the labor market recovery was back on track after the economy shed jobs in December as soaring COVID-19 infections hurt operations in the leisure and hospitality indu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021