BRIEF-Swissmedic Says With Regard To Astrazeneca Vaccine, Data Submitted And Analysed So Far Are Not Yet Sufficient To Permit Authorisation

Feb 3 (Reuters) -

* SWISSMEDIC SAYS WITH REGARD TO ASTRAZENECA VACCINE, THE DATA SUBMITTED AND ANALYSED SO FAR ARE NOT YET SUFFICIENT TO PERMIT AUTHORISATION Source text: https://bit.ly/3au381h Further company coverage:

Also Read: Aero India takes off on Feb 3 amidst Covid, buzz around 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)