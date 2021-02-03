Left Menu

Tamil activists hold protest rally in Lanka

Tamil political and civil society groups in Sri Lanka held a protest rally on Wednesday, highlighting the grievances being faced by the community and demanding justice for civilians killed and disappeared during the civil war in the island nation.

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 03-02-2021 20:30 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 20:30 IST
Tamil activists hold protest rally in Lanka

Tamil political and civil society groups in Sri Lanka held a protest rally on Wednesday, highlighting the grievances being faced by the community and demanding justice for civilians killed and disappeared during the civil war in the island nation. As per UN figures, up to 40,000 civilians were killed by the security forces during then Mahinda Rajapaksa's regime that brought an end to nearly three decades of civil war in Sri Lanka with the defeat of LTTE in 2009. Both the government troops and the Tamil Tiger rebels are accused of war crimes.

According to the protest organisers, the rally saw a huge participation, despite police obtaining court orders to stop it. The four-day protest march started from Pottuvil town in the eastern Amparai district and it would end at Polikandy in the northern Jaffna district on February 6. The protest came days after the UN Human Rights Office last week called for an “international action to ensure justice for international crimes'' allegedly committed during the 26-year civil war. Sri Lanka has rejected the report.

The protest aims at highlighting several issues being faced by the Tamil community in Lanka.

The protesters allege that lands owned by Tamils are being grabbed and Tamil areas are being systematically populated with the majority Sinhala community since the military conflict ended in 2009 in Lanka. They also claim that Tamil political prisoners continue to languish in jails under the prevention of terrorism laws.

Members of Lanka's main Tamil party -- Tamil National Alliance (TNA) -- said the court orders were served on politicians, preventing them from taking part in the peaceful protest march. They alleged that while protests are being allowed to take place in the Sinhala majority south of the island, Tamils in the north and east are being discriminated. Tamil National Alliance parliamentarian M A Sumanthiran said the demonstration aims at raising awareness on the government’s continuous restrictions imposed on the minorities, illegal acquirement of lands belonging to the people in the North and East, urging the release of Tamil political prisoners, and to protest all forms of human rights violations in Sri Lanka, the Colombo Gazette reported.

The demonstration is carried out to also highlight issues surrounding the wages of estate workers, cremation of the remains of Muslim COVID victims and those reported missing during the civil war in Sri Lanka, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ind vs Eng: Visitors sweating over Zak Crawley's availability for 1st Test

England cricketer Zak Crawley has injured his right wrist and as a result, the top-order batsman didnt train on Wednesday at the practice session ahead of the first Test against India. Crawley slipped outside the dressing room on Tuesday in...

Excavation work under Ekamra Kshetra beautification drive done without informing ASI: Jt DG

The Archaeological Survey ofIndia Wednesday said that the Odisha government has not soughtprior permission from the National Mission on Monument andAntiquities before undertaking excavation activities under theEkamra Kshetra beautification ...

West concerned by closer Russia-China ties, top NATO general says

The United States and its Western allies are increasingly concerned about growing cooperation between Russia and China in areas of common interest, NATOs top general said on Wednesday. The Pentagon has put countering China and Russia at the...

Bangladesh intensifies vigil along its border with Myanmar

Bangladesh said on Wednesday that it has intensified security along its border with Myanmar to prevent a fresh influx of Rohingyas amid speculation that the military takeover of Yangon could push more refugees into the country.We have secur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021