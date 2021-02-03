Left Menu

PM Modi to inaugurate 'Chauri Chaura' centenary celebrations tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Chauri Chaura Centenary Celebrations at Chauri Chaura, Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, on February 4 at 11 AM via video conferencing.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2021 20:32 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 20:31 IST
PM Modi to inaugurate 'Chauri Chaura' centenary celebrations tomorrow
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Chauri Chaura Centenary Celebrations at Chauri Chaura, Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, on February 4 at 11 AM via video conferencing. "The day marks 100 years of the 'Chauri Chaura' incident, a landmark event in the country's fight for independence," the release by the Prime Minister's Office stated on Wednesday.

Prime Minister will also release a postal stamp dedicated to the Chauri Chaura centenary during the event. Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adithyanath will also be present on the occasion.

The centenary celebrations and various events planned by the State government will begin in all 75 districts of the State from 4th February 2021 and will continue till 4th February 2022. The Uttar Pradesh government has planned to develop the 'Chauri Chaura Shaheed Memorial' in Gorakhpur as a heritage tourist spot ahead as state government decides to hold yearlong celebrations to mark 100 years of the 'Chauri Chaura' incident.

"The State Government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced to hold year-long centenary programs in view of 75 years of independence and has plans to develop the 'Chauri Chaura Shaheed Memorial' as a heritage tourist spot, read a press statement from the Uttar Pradesh government. The Chief Minister has insisted to plan the program with the objective of instilling a sense of patriotism in the minds of the young generation and expressing gratitude to the freedom fighters who had made several sacrifices for the country's independence.

Uttar Pradesh government aims to instill the feeling of patriotism in the youth and to make sure that the new generation is sensitised by the sacrifices made to attain freedom. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ind vs Eng: Visitors sweating over Zak Crawley's availability for 1st Test

England cricketer Zak Crawley has injured his right wrist and as a result, the top-order batsman didnt train on Wednesday at the practice session ahead of the first Test against India. Crawley slipped outside the dressing room on Tuesday in...

Excavation work under Ekamra Kshetra beautification drive done without informing ASI: Jt DG

The Archaeological Survey ofIndia Wednesday said that the Odisha government has not soughtprior permission from the National Mission on Monument andAntiquities before undertaking excavation activities under theEkamra Kshetra beautification ...

West concerned by closer Russia-China ties, top NATO general says

The United States and its Western allies are increasingly concerned about growing cooperation between Russia and China in areas of common interest, NATOs top general said on Wednesday. The Pentagon has put countering China and Russia at the...

Bangladesh intensifies vigil along its border with Myanmar

Bangladesh said on Wednesday that it has intensified security along its border with Myanmar to prevent a fresh influx of Rohingyas amid speculation that the military takeover of Yangon could push more refugees into the country.We have secur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021