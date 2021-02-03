Left Menu

Teenager arrested for abducting minor girl and raping her in captivity: Police

PTI | Kanpur | Updated: 03-02-2021 20:32 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 20:32 IST
A teenaged boy allegedly kidnapped a 16-year-old girl and raped her repeatedly, holding her hostage for several days, police said on Wednesday.

The boy was arrested on Wednesday while he was waiting for a transport to go to an unknown place to evade arrest, police said.

The incident had taken place on January 28, but the aggrieved family registered the FIR with Bidhnu police only on Tuesday and since then the police had launched a massive search for the accused, an official said.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Brajesh Srivastava identified the accused as Sagar Rajput (19) and said he had allegedly abducted the girl, an intermediate student, while she was returning home on Thursday and held her hostage in his house for several days during which he raped her repeatedly.

The victim's family had launched a frantic search for the girl but they did not wish to seek police help, the SP added.

The girl somehow managed to free herself and reached home on Monday when she narrated her ordeal to her parents who lodged a police complaint on Tuesday, Bidhnu police station’s SHO Vinod Singh said.

Following a tip-off, police arrested Sagar Rajput from 'Sainik Chauraha' in new Azad Nagar, Bidhnu while he was waiting for a vehicle to go to an unknown place to evade his arrest, the SHO added.

The accused has been booked under IPC's sections 363 and 376 and other relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The accused was produced before the court which sent him to jail under judicial custody, the SHO added.

