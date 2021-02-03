Left Menu

UN court says it can hear case brought by Iran against US

Rulings by the world court, which settles disputes between nations, are final and legally binding.

PTI | Thehague | Updated: 03-02-2021 20:51 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 20:51 IST
UN court says it can hear case brought by Iran against US

The United Nations' highest court ruled Wednesday that it can hear a case brought by Iran against the United States in a bid to end sanctions the Trump administration re-imposed in 2018 after pulling out of an international deal aimed at curtailing Tehran's nuclear programme.

Lawyers for the United States argued at hearings last year that the case should be thrown out by the International Court of Justice for lack of jurisdiction and admissibility.

However, the court's president, Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf, said that judges rejected US arguments.

Iran filed the case in July 2018 a few months after then-President Donald Trump said he was pulling the US out of a 2015 international agreement over Iran's nuclear program and would re-impose sanctions on Tehran. Washington also threatened other countries with sanctions if they don't cut off Iranian oil imports by early November.

In its case, Iran alleges that the sanctions breach a 1955 bilateral agreement known as the Treaty of Amity that regulates and promotes economic and consular ties between the two countries. The ruling Wednesday comes as new President Joe Biden is seeking to enhance diplomacy toward Iran while Washington looks at restoring constraints on the country's nuclear programme and reining in its regional ambitions.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken appointed a new special envoy for Iran on Friday as Biden's national security adviser said that restoring limits on the Iranian nuclear program is a top administration priority.

The court based in The Hague had ruled in favor of Iran at an earlier stage, saying in a preliminary ruling in October 2018, that Washington should “remove, by means of its choosing, any impediments arising from” the re-imposition of sanctions to the export to Iran of medicine and medical devices, food and agricultural commodities and spare parts and equipment necessary to ensure the safety of civil aviation.

The Trump administration responded by pulling out of the treaty.

“The Iranians have been ignoring it for an awfully long time, we ought to have pulled out of it decades ago,” then-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters at the State Department at the time.

Now that the court has ruled it can hear the case, it will likely take years to reach a conclusion. Rulings by the world court, which settles disputes between nations, are final and legally binding.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Meeting of RSS top brass begins at Kevadia tent city in Guj

A three-day meeting of eighttop leaders of the RSS, including its chief Mohan Bhagwat,began at the Tent City near Kevadia village in GujaratsNarmada district on Wednesday, which a Sangh functionary saidwas a routine exercise.Other seven lea...

Excavation work under Ekamra Kshetra beautification drive done without informing ASI: Jt DG

The Archaeological Survey ofIndia Wednesday said that the Odisha government has not soughtprior permission from the National Mission on Monument andAntiquities before undertaking excavation activities under theEkamra Kshetra beautification ...

Dollar smuggling case: Court grants bail to M Sivasankar

The Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Economic Offences Court on Wednesday granted bail to former principal secretary to the Kerala Chief Ministers office, M Sivasankar in the US Dollar smuggling case. Sivasankar, who in Judicial custody...

We can ask for more funds if needed, there is a provision for it: Rijiju

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday said he is open to asking for more funds from the government if needed in an Olympic year, insisting that the budget allocated to his ministry for 2021-22 is satisfactory despite the cut.Rijiju said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021