Biden expresses openness to limiting who receives $1,400 COVID-19 checks -CNN

Biden expresses openness to limiting who receives $1,400 COVID-19 checks -CNNReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-02-2021 21:17 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 21:06 IST
President Joe Biden told House Democrats in a call on Wednesday that he is willing to consider tighter limits on who gets $1,400 direct payments under his COVID-19 relief plan but not the size of the checks, CNN reported.
The Washington Post earlier reported the White House was open to narrowing who qualifies for the checks while keeping them at $1,400, citing a White House spokeswoman.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
