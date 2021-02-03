Left Menu

Biden expresses openness to limiting who receives $1,400 COVID-19 checks -CNN

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-02-2021 21:17 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 21:06 IST
Biden expresses openness to limiting who receives $1,400 COVID-19 checks -CNN
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

President Joe Biden told House Democrats in a call on Wednesday that he is willing to consider tighter limits on who gets $1,400 direct payments under his COVID-19 relief plan but not the size of the checks, CNN reported.

The Washington Post earlier reported the White House was open to narrowing who qualifies for the checks while keeping them at $1,400, citing a White House spokeswoman.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Farm laws issue rocks Lok Sabha for second day; Oppn demands separate discussion

Lok Sabha proceedings were washed out for the second consecutive day on Wednesday after the House was repeatedly adjourned due to protests by opposition members who were demanding a separate discussion on the farm laws issue.The House reass...

AIADMK to launch Whatsapp campaign to highlight development work

The ruling AIADMK on Wednesday saidit will launch a Whatsapp campaign ahead of the comingAssembly polls in Tamil Nadu by creating groups in everyconstituency to highlight the partys development work.Over 150 such groups will be formed per c...

EXCLUSIVE-White House economic advisers say unemployment forecast demands 'immediate action'

Two top White House economists on Wednesday pushed back against overly rosy interpretations of the Congressional Budget Offices economic forecasts, and called for immediate action to avert the risk of persistent and long-lasting U.S. unempl...

India’s farmers in global spotlight: Ministers, Bollywood biggies vs Rihanna, Thunberg and other celebs

India on Wednesday hit out at global celebrities such as singer Rihanna and climate activist Greta Thunberg for their support of the farmers protests, the focus of a sharply polarised international debate that saw several Bollywood and cric...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021