Left Menu

Farmers' protest: Delhi Police registers 4 FIRs against social media accounts for spreading fake news

In a bid to check the spread of misinformation in the aftermath of the violence that broke out in Delhi on Republic Day, the Delhi Police has registered 4 FIRs against several social media accounts and also sent requests for removal of offensive posts, said an official on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2021 21:47 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 21:47 IST
Farmers' protest: Delhi Police registers 4 FIRs against social media accounts for spreading fake news
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

In a bid to check the spread of misinformation in the aftermath of the violence that broke out in Delhi on Republic Day, the Delhi Police has registered 4 FIRs against several social media accounts and also sent requests for removal of offensive posts, said an official on Wednesday. According to the police, one person has been arrested and another one is apprehended for posting fake information on social media.

"CyPAD (Cyber Prevention Awareness Detection) unit registered 4 FIRs against several social media accounts and sent requests for removal of offensive posts. One accused from Rajasthan's Churu arrested for posting the old video along with fake news of resignation by 200 police personnel. One person apprehended from Bharatpur, Rajasthan," Delhi Police PRO Chinmoy Biswal said in a statement. "Old images and videos of law and order action, that are unrelated to the current situation in Delhi, are being peddled to generate resentment against the administration. In many of the posts, the attached media is also observed to be edited and manipulated and the same is being pushed in the guise of news reports along with inciteful and alarming hashtags," he said.

Biswal said that several other accused indulging in such activities have been identified and efforts are underway to arrest them. "Notices to join investigation have been issued to 4 persons. Further action against them will be taken on basis of their deposition. As part of an investigation of these cases, the accounts/handles that have posted these fake, offensive, provocative content have been escalated to the concerned OTT platforms for getting their Basic Subscriber Information and also for their removal," he said.

Protestors broke barricades to enter New Delhi and clashed with police in several parts of the national capital during the January 26 'tractor rally' protest organised by farmers. The protestors also entered the iconic Mughal Era monument Red Fort and unfurled their flags from its ramparts. Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China finds traces of coronavirus on Russian poultry packaging - Russian watchdog

Russias food safety watchdog said on Wednesday the Chinese customs office had found coronavirus traces on the packaging of 13 batches of poultry products from companies in three different Russian regions that are part of the Cherkizovo bran...

Kejriwal supports farm laws, alleges Amarinder Singh; AAP threatens to take legal action

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday accused his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal of supporting the Centres three farm laws, a charge vehemently denied by the AAP. The AAP, which is the main opposition party in Punjab, threat...

Farm laws issue rocks Lok Sabha for second day; Oppn demands separate discussion

Lok Sabha proceedings were washed out for the second consecutive day on Wednesday after the House was repeatedly adjourned due to protests by opposition members who were demanding a separate discussion on the farm laws issue.The House reass...

India has received USD 358.30 bn during 2014-20: Som Parkash

India has received USD 358.3 billion foreign direct investment FDI in the last six financial years 2014-20, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash informed the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.He said that investment outreach activit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021