Man arrested for duping people after promising them jobs abroad

A 28-year-old man was arrested for allegedly duping over 50 people after promising them jobs in foreign countries, police said on Wednesday.

The matter came to light after a man and his friends informed police. They were allegedly duped of Rs 8,20,000 by the accused, identified as Murari Swami, a resident of Nagaur in Rajasthan.

Swami had also provided them fake visas, police said.

''On Monday, information was received that Swami was residing in a rented house in Bagdola village in Dwarka. Thereafter, police laid a trap and nabbed Swami,'' Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Shibhesh Singh said.

Swami told police that he had done many odd jobs in foreign countries and during his stay, learnt the procedure adopted by various companies in facilitating jobs abroad.

He created fake profiles on Facebook and posted advertisement for jobs in foreign countries and also placed ads to provide visa assistance.

The accused had also prepared a fake website of Cyprus and posted sample job letters and sample visas of the prospective candidates on the website, Singh said.

''After getting money from the prospective persons, he used to tell them that they can check their visa on the official website of the country whereas the said website was fake and hosted by him,'' he added.

Police said Swami's bank account containing Rs 4,07,000 has been frozen.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)