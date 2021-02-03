Meeting of RSS top brass begins at Kevadia tent city in Guj

A three-day meeting of eighttop leaders of the RSS, including its chief Mohan Bhagwat,began at the Tent City near Kevadia village in Gujarat'sNarmada district on Wednesday, which a Sangh functionary saidwas a routine exercise.

Other seven leaders attending the meeting includedRashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS') 'sarkaryavah' (generalsecretary) Suresh 'Bhaiyyaji' Joshi and six 'sah-sarkaryavahs'(joint general secretaries), said Gujarat RSS spokespersonVijay Thaker.

''This meeting is a routine exercise. Top eight leadersof the RSS meet almost every month at a common place todiscuss various national issues. This time, they are meetingat Kevadia for three days. No one else except these eightleaders would attend the meet,'' said Thaker.

