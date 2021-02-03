People voted you to flag issues, not to raise slogans and clap: Birla to protesting MPs
The whole country is watching their conduct, Birla said.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2021 22:18 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 22:18 IST
Miffed at Opposition members protesting over the farm laws, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday said people have voted them to flag issues related to constituencies and not raise slogans or clap as he cautioned them against undermining the dignity of the House.
As soon as the house reassembled for the fourth time after repeated adjournments during the day, Birla asked members to return to their seats so that it could take up Zero Hour.
He even asked whether members were willing to extend the time of the house beyond 9 pm. But when opposition members, who were in the Well raising slogans, did not respond, Birla said he would prefer on extending the time of the house.
But it did not have any effect on opposition members as they continued to raise slogans near the Speakers' podium.
During the day, the Speaker cautioned the members several times not to undermine the dignity of the house by repeatedly disrupting its proceedings.
It is important for members to raise issues related to their constituencies in the house. People have voted them to flag important subjects before the government and not to raise slogans and clap. The whole country is watching their conduct, Birla said.
