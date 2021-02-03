Priyanka to visit Rampur to condole farmer’s death during R-Day tractor rally in Delhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will on Thursday visit Rampur to meet the family of Navreet Singh who was killed during farmers' tractor rally in New Delhi on the Republic Day.

"Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi is scheduled to visit Rampur on Thursday to be with the family of late Navreet Singh," party's media convenor Lalan Kumar said.

Gandhi will visit Rampur to extend her condolence to Navreet's family, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)