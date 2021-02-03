Priyanka to visit Rampur to condole farmer’s death during R-Day tractor rally in Delhi

Priyanka to visit Rampur to condole farmer’s death during R-Day tractor rally in DelhiPTI | Lucknow | Updated: 03-02-2021 22:40 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 22:37 IST
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will on Thursday visit Rampur to meet the family of Navreet Singh who was killed during farmers' tractor rally in New Delhi on the Republic Day.
"Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi is scheduled to visit Rampur on Thursday to be with the family of late Navreet Singh," party's media convenor Lalan Kumar said.
Gandhi will visit Rampur to extend her condolence to Navreet's family, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Priyanka Gandhi
- Navreet Singh
- Lalan Kumar
- Rampur
- Congress
- Navreet
- Gandhi
- New Delhi
ALSO READ
Vietnam steps up 'chilling' crackdown on dissent ahead of key Communist Party congress
Congress should declare CM candidate before assembly polls to fight 'Modi aura', says ex-CM Harish Rawat
Nicaragua congress adopts life sentences; opposition opposes
Congress party handled Ram Mandir funds when it was in power, says Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trustee
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi releases booklet highlighting 'plight' of farmers in wake of Centre's three farm laws.