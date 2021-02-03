Left Menu

Kuwait fund claims immunity against legal challenge from former staff

Former fixed income head Simon Hard and another former staff member are pursuing an employment tribunal case against the Kuwait Investment Office (KIO), part of one of the world's largest sovereign wealth funds, for alleged victimisation, discrimination and so-called whistleblowing detriment. The former employees are themselves being sued by the fund over an alleged conspiracy to award unlawful pay rises, which they deny, but the High Court in July granted them a stay of application in that case in order to allow them to go ahead with their employment tribunal.

Reuters | Updated: 03-02-2021 23:19 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 23:19 IST
Kuwait fund claims immunity against legal challenge from former staff

A lawyer representing the Kuwait Investment Authority's London office has told an employment tribunal that the fund should be covered by diplomatic immunity in a legal wrangle involving former staff who accuse it of victimisation. Former fixed income head Simon Hard and another former staff member are pursuing an employment tribunal case against the Kuwait Investment Office (KIO), part of one of the world's largest sovereign wealth funds, for alleged victimisation, discrimination and so-called whistleblowing detriment.

The former employees are themselves being sued by the fund over an alleged conspiracy to award unlawful pay rises, which they deny, but the High Court in July granted them a stay of application in that case in order to allow them to go ahead with their employment tribunal. "HMG's (British government) recognition, we say, that the KIO is part of Kuwait's mission is an irrebuttable fact of state," Dan Sarooshi, leading counsel for the Kuwait Investment Office, told the Employment Appeal Tribunal in London on Wednesday.

"Once HMG has granted such recognition, then UK courts and tribunals are bound by such facts of state and they cannot take a different approach." A successful assertion of immunity would confirm that the KIO is outside the jurisdiction of the employment tribunal.

Sarooshi said that, since KIO was part of Kuwait's diplomatic mission, its archives and documents enjoyed diplomatic inviolability under Article 24 of the Vienna Convention. The sovereign wealth fund has assets of $534 billion, according to the Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute.

James Laddie, the lawyer representing Hard, argued that KIO was not part of Kuwait's diplomatic mission. "When it suits the Kuwait Investment Office, it will attempt to rely on diplomatic and state immunity, but also when it suits it will act as the aggressor," he said.

Kuwait's government in 1953 established an investment office headquartered in London, with a mandate to invest surplus oil revenue. The office was later named Kuwait Investment Office. (Editing by William Maclean and Kevin Liffey)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Charges against Myanmar's Suu Kyi 'compound the undermining of the rule of law' -U.N.

Charges against Myanmars leader Aung San Suu Kyi just compound the undermining of the rule of law in Myanmar and the democratic process, U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters on Wednesday.We continue to call for her immediate rele...

Canada designates the Proud Boys as a terrorist entity

The Canadian government designated the Proud Boys group as a terrorist entity on Wednesday, noting they played a pivotal role in the insurrection at the US Capitol on Jan. 6.The Proud Boys have faced increased scrutiny after seizing on the ...

Student, youth activists gather at Mandi House for march in support of protesting farmers

Activists of several student, youth and women organisations assembled at Mandi House here on Wednesday for a march in support of the farmers staging protests at the national capital borders demanding repeal of the Centres new farm laws.The ...

UK reopens Brexit rift with demand for longer N.Ireland grace periods

Britain demanded a two-year extension on Wednesday to a grace period for checks on goods going between Northern Ireland and other parts of the United Kingdom, in a row that threatens to reopen the rift that bedevilled years of Brexit talks....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021