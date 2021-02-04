White House says U.S. continuing to review sanctions on Myanmar

White House says U.S. continuing to review sanctions on MyanmarReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-02-2021 01:05 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 00:59 IST
The White House said on Wednesday that addressing the coup in Myanmar is a priority for the United States and a review on possible sanctions in response is ongoing.
White House spokesman Jen Psaki, speaking to reporters, did not give details on any sanctions that could be imposed in response to the coup.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- White House
- Myanmar
- Jen Psaki
- United States
- The White House
