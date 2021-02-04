No decisions made about U.S. troop levels in Afghanistan

No decisions made about U.S. troop levels in AfghanistanReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-02-2021 02:25 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 02:03 IST
No decisions have been made on U.S. troop levels in Afghanistan, the State Department said on Wednesday after a bipartisan report to Congress called on Washington to delay a Trump administration plan to pull all U.S. forces out by May 1.
"At this time, no decisions about our force posture have been made," State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters, saying the Biden administration was reviewing the U.S.-Taliban troop withdrawal pact negotiated by the Trump administration.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Afghanistan
- Ned Price
- Washington
- Congress
- Biden
- Trump
- U.S.
ALSO READ
Biden returns to Washington DC to be sworn in as the 46th US President
Vietnam steps up 'chilling' crackdown on dissent ahead of key Communist Party congress
Washington state nixes methanol plant meant to supply China
Govt should immediately order inquiry into info leak about air strike, national security: Congress leader A K Antony.
Leaking of official secret of military operation is treason; those involved must be punished: Congress leader A K Antony.