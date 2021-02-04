Top House Republican mentions no action to reprimand Greene in statement on controversial lawmaker

Left Menu

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-02-2021 03:30 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 03:30 IST
U.S. House of Representatives Republican leader Kevin McCarthy said on Wednesday an effort by Democrats to strip Marjorie Taylor Greene, a lawmaker who supported calls for violence against Democrats before taking office last month, from her committee assignments was a distraction to Congress

In a statement on Greene, McCarthy made no mention of any action to reprimand the Republican lawmaker.

