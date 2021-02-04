Left Menu

In first for Europe, Iran envoy faces sentencing over bomb plot

After hearings last year, a court in Antwerp, Belgium will decide whether Vienna-based diplomat Assadolah Assadi and three others are guilty of attempted terrorism after a plot to bomb a rally of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) near Paris in June 2018 was foiled by German, French and Belgian police. The ruling, due at around 0800 GMT, comes at a sensitive time for Western relations with Iran.

Reuters | Updated: 04-02-2021 04:31 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 04:31 IST
In first for Europe, Iran envoy faces sentencing over bomb plot

An Iranian diplomat accused of planning to bomb a meeting of an exiled opposition group is to be sentenced on Thursday in the first trial of an Iranian official for suspected terrorism in the European Union since Iran's 1979 revolution. After hearings last year, a court in Antwerp, Belgium will decide whether Vienna-based diplomat Assadolah Assadi and three others are guilty of attempted terrorism after a plot to bomb a rally of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) near Paris in June 2018 was foiled by German, French and Belgian police.

The ruling, due at around 0800 GMT, comes at a sensitive time for Western relations with Iran. New U.S. President Joe Biden is considering whether to lift sanctions on Iran reimposed by his predecessor Donald Trump and rejoin fellow world powers in the historic 2015 nuclear accord with the Islamic Republic. Belgian prosecutors were seeking the maximum 20-year sentence for Assadi, who refused to appear in court and has not commented on the charge that he was acting on orders from Tehran.

Investigators assessed that Assadi brought the explosives for the plot with him on a commercial flight to Austria from Iran, according to a document by Belgium's federal prosecutor seen by Reuters. "The evidence is overwhelming about the role of the Iranian regime's senior leadership in the terrorist plot," said Shahin Gobadi, a Paris-based spokesman for the opposition People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran, which is part of the NCRI.

A spokesman for Iran's Foreign Ministry told the semi-official Iranian Students News Agency on Jan. 24 that Assadi's diplomatic immunity from prosecution had been violated and that he was a victim of a Western trap. 'FALSE FLAG'

Authorities in Germany, who arrested Assadi on holiday there, said his immunity as third counsellor at Iran's embassy in Vienna did not apply outside Austria and extradited him to Belgium, where a court ordered his detention. Two of Assadi's suspected accomplices were arrested in Belgium with the explosives and a detonator, prosecutors said.

The Islamic Republic has repeatedly dismissed the charges, calling the attack allegations a "false flag" stunt by the NCRI, which it considers a terrorist group. Assadi warned authorities in March of possible retaliation by unidentified groups if he is found guilty, according to a police document obtained by Reuters.

Since the accord between Iran and world powers to curb Tehran's nuclear programme, the EU has sought closer diplomatic and economic relations with Tehran, but says it cannot turn a blind eye to human rights abuses or terrorism. Asked by the European Parliament on Jan. 25 if the trial had any bearing on relations with Iran, or if the EU had discussed Assadi's warnings of possible retaliation, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell declined to comment.

European countries have blamed Iran for other suspected moves against dissidents, including two killings in the Netherlands in 2015 and 2017 and a foiled assassination in Denmark. The Islamic Republic has denied involvement. (Additional reporting by John Irish in Paris Editing by Mark Heinrich)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Australian Open cohort at 'relatively low risk' from COVID-19 case

Victoria health officials believe 520 players and support staff connected with the Australian Open are at relatively low risk of having been exposed to the new coronavirus by a Melbourne quarantine hotel worker who tested positive for COVID...

With crowdfunding, UK homeless upskill to work on COVID-19 frontline

Homelessness in England is at a 14-year high Crowdfunding site Beam helps homeless people find new careers Most those employed through Beam in 2020 became COVID-19 key workers By Lin TaylorLONDON, Feb 4 Thomson Reuters Foundation - With h...

ANALYSIS-Indonesia's palm oil-powered 'green diesel' fuels threat to forests

Jakarta increasing share of palm oil in biodiesel Goal of 100 green diesel could boost palm oil demand Calls for ban on new palm plantations to be extended By Michael TaylorKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 4 Thomson Reuters Foundation - I ndonesias ambi...

Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen

Britain on Thursday launched a trial to assess the immune responses generated if doses of the COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer Inc and AstraZeneca Plc are combined in a two-shot schedule. The British researchers behind the trial said data on v...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021