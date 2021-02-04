Tokyo 2020 chief says he may need to resign over comments on women -Mainichi

Tokyo 2020 President Yoshiro Mori said on Thursday he may need to resign over comments he made about women if calls for him to do so strengthen, the Mainichi newspaper quoted him as saying.

Mori caused an uproar with remarks the previous day that board meetings with women take too long because of their speaking time, which was "annoying".

