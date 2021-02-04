Left Menu

Cong MPs move adjournment motion notices in LS over Central farm laws

Congress lawmakers Manish Tewari and Manickam Tagore on Thursday gave adjournment motion notices in Lok Sabha over the newly enacted Central farm laws.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2021 10:12 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 10:12 IST
Cong MPs move adjournment motion notices in LS over Central farm laws
Congress leader Manish Tewari (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Congress lawmakers Manish Tewari and Manickam Tagore on Thursday gave adjournment motion notices in Lok Sabha over the newly enacted Central farm laws. "Thousands of farmers have been protesting against the laws since August 2020. There is enough ground for the government to set these laws completely aside," Tewari said.

"The government may repeal all three farm laws in view of the nationwide farmers' agitation against farmers law," Congress MP and Whip in Lok Sabha Tagore said. On Wednesday, Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day after four earlier adjournments following protests by opposition members over new farm laws.The Opposition leaders continued their sloganeering for the repeal of farm laws when the House met at 9 pm after the fourth adjournment.

Farmers have been protesting against three of the centre's laws for over two months. These legislations include Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Arrests made at Myanmar anti-coup protest in Mandalay - activists

At least three arrests were made in Myanmar after a protest on Thursday in the second-biggest city Mandalay against this weeks coup, activist groups said.The demonstration was the first such street protest against this weeks army takeover t...

Rafale has caused worries in China's camp, says IAF Chief

Asserting that India has made adequate deployments at the China border to deal with the ongoing conflict with Beijing, IAF Chief RKS Bhadauria on Thursday said that the induction of Rafale aircraft has caused worries in the Chinese camp as ...

Vehicles in Priyanka Gandhi's convoy collide in UP's Hapur, none hurt

Three to four vehicles in Congress leader Priyanka Gandhis convoy collided on a highway in western Uttar Pradeshs Hapur district on Thursday morning.No one was hurt in the incident that took place near Garh Mukteshwar area. The vehicles, in...

West Bengal Polls: Congress, Left to hold seat sharing talks on 7 Feb

Left parties and the Congress will hold a third-round meeting on 7th February to discuss seat sharing for the West Bengal Legislative Assembly elections, Congress sources said. The remaining 101 seats will be finalised in the final round o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021