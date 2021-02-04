Left Menu

Six months after Beirut blast, Syrian refugees battle for survival

Six months on, he has still received no aid. "Everyone's story is harder than the other, Lebanese or Syrian, we are all suffering," Obeid told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

Reuters | Updated: 04-02-2021 11:31 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 11:31 IST
Six months after Beirut blast, Syrian refugees battle for survival

By Timour Azhari BEIRUT, Feb 4 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - As Syrian refugees, Moayad Obeid and his family had it hard even before the massive explosion that tore through Beirut last August, killing his 26-year-old brother Ayman. In the six months since, life has become all but impossible.

As well as supporting his own family, Obeid, who makes the equivalent of about $100 a month working odd jobs in Beirut, now sends money to his brother's widow and baby daughter, who returned to Syria after the blast, unable to make ends meet. Six months on, he has still received no aid.

"Everyone's story is harder than the other, Lebanese or Syrian, we are all suffering," Obeid told the Thomson Reuters Foundation. "But I will do anything, even sit on the street and beg, if it means I can feed my brother's daughter." Syrian refugees were among those worst hit by the Aug. 4 port explosion that killed 200 people, injured 6,000 and left 300,000 homeless.

They made up a significant proportion of those killed in the blast, with 41 confirmed dead and two still missing, according to Kayan Tlais, who represents the victims' families. Most received little aid and struggled to afford food and shelter even before the blast. Now, with many Lebanese families also having lost everything, aid agencies say what little help was available is having to stretch even further.

Fadi Hallisso is the director of Basmeh and Zeytouneh, an organisation that has helped 4,000 families, most of them Syrian, after the blast. Since the explosion, he said, his organisation had been getting hundreds of new calls every day from people desperate for food, rent and medical aid. Demand has been so great, it risks running out of funds by the end of this month.

"The situation is dire," he said. "We're witnessing a new phenomenon of Syrian and Lebanese men abandoning their families because they can't provide for them anymore. There's a lot more cases of women telling us their husbands have disappeared." Many Lebanese were hit by a financial crisis that began in 2019 and has sent prices soaring, and some have become less tolerant of the Syrians who have boosted the population by about 1.5 million to some 6 million.

'VERY GRIM' About a quarter of the country's Syrian refugee population lives in the capital, a city that has suffered the triple whammy of economic crisis, a major explosion and a pandemic.

Half the Syrian families in Lebanon said they went short of food in 2020, nearly twice as many as in 2019, according to a December survey by the United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR). A nationwide COVID-19 lockdown with a round-the-clock curfew has only made things more difficult for those trying to help, while further squeezing those in need.

A government ban on work during the lockdown has meant Basmeh and Zeytouneh has completed work on just 110 of the roughly 200 homes it received funding to refurbish after the blast. Many still have no windows, doors or insulation. The Norwegian Refugee Council estimates that some 9,000 of a total 200,000 homes damaged or destroyed in the blast still require repairs.

"Syrians were often the last ones who had houses renovated, and many still haven't been refurbished," said Nabil Khalouf, a Syrian relief worker with Edinburgh Direct Aid who spent months working in the worst-affected areas. Basmeh and Zeytouneh prioritises widows and other families headed by women, as they are especially vulnerable.

But with 75% of the Lebanese population now needing some form of aid, according to outgoing Social Affairs Minister Ramzi Moucharaifeh, Basmeh and Zeytouneh and other organisations like it are under intense pressure. "It's looking very grim," Hallisso said. "By the end of February, we will spend every last penny we have and there is nothing on the horizon, so I'm not sure if we'll be able to continue."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Apollo Tyres shares zoom over 12 pc after encouraging Q3 earnings

Shares of Apollo Tyres on Thursday jumped over 12 percent after the company posted over a two-fold increase in its consolidated net profit for the third quarter ended December.The companys stock zoomed 12.42 percent to its one-year high of ...

Earthquake of magnitude 4.8 hits Sikkim

An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 on the Richter scale occurred near Yuksom in Sikkim on Thursday morning, said the National Center for Seismology NCS.As per the NCS, the tremors were felt around 1036 am at a depth of 124 kilometers.Earthquake...

Dog survives six hours in toilet with leopard

A stray dog that was chasedinto the washroom of a house by a leopard in Bilinele villageof Dakshina Kannada district survived six hours with itspredator which did not harm the dog once the door was lockedfrom outside.The house owner Jayalak...

Arrests made at Myanmar anti-coup protest in Mandalay - activists

At least three arrests were made in Myanmar after a protest on Thursday in the second-biggest city Mandalay against this weeks coup, activist groups said.The demonstration was the first such street protest against this weeks army takeover t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021