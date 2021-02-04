Left Menu

UP CM pays tribute to people who lost lives in Chauri-Chaura incident

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday addressed the centenary celebrations of the Chauri-Chaura incident and paid tributes to the people who sacrificed their lives for the freedom of the country on February 4, 1922.

ANI | Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 04-02-2021 14:21 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 14:21 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday addressed the centenary celebrations of the Chauri-Chaura incident and paid tributes to the people who sacrificed their lives for the freedom of the country on February 4, 1922. He also remembered the people who fought for India's sovereignty post-Independence. "The government is organising various programs including the singing of patriotism songs by police bands and Deepotsavs at the Shaheed Samarkas," he added.

Adityanath further said that these programmes will help to move towards realising the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' campaign. The programme was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi via videoconferencing. He also released a postage stamp to mark the beginning of the centenary celebrations of the Chauri Chaura incident.

"Incident of Chauri Chaura was not limited to a police station being set on fire. The message of the incident was huge. Due to various reasons, it was treated as a minor incident, but we should see it in context. The fire was not just in the station but in the hearts of people," the Prime Minister said. The centenary celebrations and various events planned by the State government have started in all 75 districts of the state this morning. (ANI)

