12-year-old boy commits suicide in Mumbai

A 12-year-old boy allegedlycommitted suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling of hishome in Antop Hill area of central Mumbai, police said onThursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday, when the boy wasalone in his room and was later found hanging by his father,an official said.

The deceased boy's body was sent to civic-run SionHospital for post-mortem, he said.

While the police are trying to ascertain the exactreason for the suicide, no foul play has been detected in theincident so far, the official said.

An accidental death report has been registered atAntop Hill police station and further probe is underway.

