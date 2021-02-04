Left Menu

Wrong depiction of map on WHO website taken strongly by govt; disclaimer put: MEA

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2021 15:04 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 14:49 IST
Wrong depiction of map on WHO website taken strongly by govt; disclaimer put: MEA
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The government on Thursday said the issue of ''wrong depiction'' of India's map on the website of the World Health Organisation (WHO) was raised strongly with the global body following which it put a disclaimer on the portal.

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan provided the information in Rajya Sabha in response to a question on whether the map on the website depicted the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh in a totally different colour.

''The issue of wrong depiction of the map of India on the WHO website has been raised strongly with WHO including at the highest level,'' he said in his written reply.

''In response, the WHO has informed the Permanent Mission of India in Geneva that they have put a disclaimer on the portal,'' he added.

Muraleedharan said the government of India's position on the right depiction of its boundaries has been ''unambiguously reiterated''. The disclaimer, mentioned by the minister, said presentation of the ''materials'' do not imply the expression of any opinion whatsoever on the part of WHO concerning the legal status of any country, territory or area or of its authorities.

''The designations employed and the presentation of these materials do not imply the expression of any opinion whatsoever on the part of WHO concerning the legal status of any country, territory or area or of its authorities, or concerning the delimitation of its frontiers or boundaries,'' according to the disclaimer quoted in the answer.

''Dotted and dashed lines on maps represent approximate border lines for which there may not yet be full agreement,'' it said. The minister added: ''Nevertheless, government of India's position on the right depiction of its boundaries has been unambiguously reiterated.'' PTI MPB ZMN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hungary sees double-digit economic rebound in Q2 from last year's crash

Hungarys economy is expected to grow by 13.8 in the second quarter, rebounding sharply from last years crash due to lockdowns imposed to contain the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic, the finance minister said on Thursday.The economy w...

ANALYSIS-As polls tighten, Hungary's Orban steps up pre-election spending

Ahead of an election next year, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is spending money on key groups of voters as opinion polls show a neck-and-neck race with an opposition united against him for the first time. The right-wing premier, in ...

Colliers International India's Project Management team delivers Microsoft's Newest IDC hub in Noida

GURUGRAM, India, Feb. 4, 2021 PRNewswire -- Indias leading Project Management consultancyColliers International India has successfully handed over Microsofts India Development Center IDC facility at NCR that will be its premier hub for rese...

Scientists decode how coronavirus mutates, escapes antibodies

Scientists have identified a pattern of mutations in the novel coronavirus which enable it to evade the immune systems antibodies, findings that shed light on how the virus may possibly escape existing vaccines and therapeutics.According to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021