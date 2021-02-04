Left Menu

Convict hangs self to death in temporary jail: Official

PTI | Bareilly | Updated: 04-02-2021 15:02 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 15:02 IST
Convict hangs self to death in temporary jail: Official

A convict, who had fled from the prison but was caught later and kept in a temporary jail for the Covid test, allegedly committed suicide, an official said on Thursday.

''Nar Pal alias Sonu, 44, had escaped from the central jail here on Monday after scaling the wall. He was, however, caught by the Bijnore police on Tuesday and was kept in a temporary jail for the Covid-19 test,” Prison Additional Director General (Prison) Avinash Chandra said.

“He committed suicide there by hanging himself on Wednesday night,'' he said, adding that the police are probing the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

