8 girls among 10 Brus rescued in Tripura

Eight girls and two women fromthe Bru community were rescued here after they fled arehabilitation camp in North Tripura district in search ofjobs, police said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, police raided Chandrapur busterminus in Agartala on Wednesday and rescued the girls andthe women who escaped the rehabilitation camp in Kanchanpurwith the help of a middleman, officer-in-charge of EastAgartala police station, Mumtaz Begum, said.

They were handed over to ChildLine for accommodationin a shelter home, she said.

''If their guardians are identified, the rescuedpersons will be handed over to them,'' Begum said.

It is yet to be ascertained whether it is a case ofhuman trafficking or not, a ChildLine official said.

Mizoram Bru Displaced People's Forum secretary BrunoMsha said, ''It is unfortunate that they fled the camps.

Generally, anyone going out has to make an entry in aregister. We are also trying to find out the truth.'' There are eight camps in Tripura for Brus who fledneighbouring Mizoram in waves following ethnic clashes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)