No new COVID-19 cases in 47 districts, no deaths in 251 districts in last 3 weeks

As many as 47 districts have not reported new COVID-19 cases and 251 districts have not reported any COVID-19-related deaths in the last three weeks, said Union Health Ministry on Thursday adding that India's COVID-19 cumulative positivity rate is 5.42 per cent and positivity rate last week was at 1.82 per cent.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2021 16:23 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 16:23 IST
Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan during a press conference in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

As many as 47 districts have not reported new COVID-19 cases and 251 districts have not reported any COVID-19-related deaths in the last three weeks, said Union Health Ministry on Thursday adding that India's COVID-19 cumulative positivity rate is 5.42 per cent and positivity rate last week was at 1.82 per cent. Addressing a press conference here, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that the active cases in the country is less than 1.60 lakhs and declining.

"India's COVID-19 cumulative positivity rate is 5.42 per cent and it is continuously declining. The COVID-19 positivity rate last week was at 1.82 per cent. There are two states that have 70 per cent of the active cases -- Kerala and Maharashtra. Only Maharashtra and Kerala have more than 35,000 active COVID-19 cases. A total of 47 districts have not reported new COVID19 cases in the last 3 weeks and 251 districts have not reported any COVID-related deaths in the last 3 weeks," Bhushan said. "The recovery rate has crossed 97 per cent mark and the death due to COVID-19 is also declining. India's cases per million population are 7,819 and the number of deaths per million population is 112. The tests per million population are 144,359," he added.

Bhushan said that a total of 45,93,427 doses of vaccines have been administered in the country. "India has become the fastest nation to reach 4 million COVID-19 vaccinations. It took only 18 days to administer the first 4 million vaccines. While we are doing the immunization of health care and frontline workers across the country, we are using 1239 private as vaccination session sites. At the same time, we are using 5912 public hospitals as vaccination sites," he added.

Explaining about the assessment System, a feedback mechanism practised through the Co-Win platform, Bhushan said that a personalized SMS sent to all beneficiaries a day after vaccination. "A total of 97 per cent people who have received COVID-19 vaccine are satisfied The results are based on the feedback registered by vaccinated people. Out of 37,10,34,000 people, 5,12,128 have responded," he said

"Madhya Pradesh ranks first in immunising the state's healthcare workers; praiseworthy performance The state has been immunised 73 per cent of its health care workers in just 18 days," he added. Bhushan asserted, "There is a very structured and robust system of AEFI monitoring in this country. It has been further strengthened in view of COVID19 vaccination. We have 8563 Adverse Event Following Immunization (AEFI) so far, when we have done vaccination in lakhs. This is 0.18 per cent of vaccinated people." (ANI)

