AAP will continue to support protesting farmers: Sanjay Singh

Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh on Thursday said the party will continue to support protesting farmers and asked the government to take back the new farm laws.

Participating in a discussion on a motion thanking the President for his address to the joint sitting of Parliament at the start of the Budget Session, he said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has been helping farmers who are protesting against the laws and would continue to do so in the future.

''This government works just for the benefit of their four corporate friends. This is a government of these four corporates from whom they take offerings to fight elections,'' Singh said in Rajya Sabha.

Cases are being filed against anyone who is trying to help the farmers and ''it was the BJP's people who attacked the Red Fort on January 26'', he alleged.

Singh said the farmers know that the three farm laws are not in their favour. ''So, we request the government to kindly take back these three black farm laws,'' he said.

On February 3, three AAP MPs, including Singh, were marshalled out of Rajya Sabha after they disrupted proceedings over the three contentious farm reform laws and refused to heed to Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu's plea for order.

The slogan-shouting AAP members had stormed into the Well of the House just as the Rajya Sabha took up a discussion on a motion thanking the President for his address to the joint sitting of Parliament.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and parts of Uttar Pradesh, have been protesting at Delhi's borders for over two months demanding rollback of the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)