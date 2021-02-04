Left Menu

AAP will continue to support protesting farmers: Sanjay Singh

Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh on Thursday said the party will continue to support protesting farmers and asked the government to take back the new farm laws.Participating in a discussion on a motion thanking the President for his address to the joint sitting of Parliament at the start of the Budget Session, he said the Aam Aadmi Party AAP has been helping farmers who are protesting against the laws and would continue to do so in the future.This government works just for the benefit of their four corporate friends.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2021 18:04 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 18:04 IST
AAP will continue to support protesting farmers: Sanjay Singh

Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh on Thursday said the party will continue to support protesting farmers and asked the government to take back the new farm laws.

Participating in a discussion on a motion thanking the President for his address to the joint sitting of Parliament at the start of the Budget Session, he said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has been helping farmers who are protesting against the laws and would continue to do so in the future.

''This government works just for the benefit of their four corporate friends. This is a government of these four corporates from whom they take offerings to fight elections,'' Singh said in Rajya Sabha.

Cases are being filed against anyone who is trying to help the farmers and ''it was the BJP's people who attacked the Red Fort on January 26'', he alleged.

Singh said the farmers know that the three farm laws are not in their favour. ''So, we request the government to kindly take back these three black farm laws,'' he said.

On February 3, three AAP MPs, including Singh, were marshalled out of Rajya Sabha after they disrupted proceedings over the three contentious farm reform laws and refused to heed to Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu's plea for order.

The slogan-shouting AAP members had stormed into the Well of the House just as the Rajya Sabha took up a discussion on a motion thanking the President for his address to the joint sitting of Parliament.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and parts of Uttar Pradesh, have been protesting at Delhi's borders for over two months demanding rollback of the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Farmers' protest: No 'chakka jam' on Feb 6 in Delhi, says BKU's Rakesh Tikait

As the farmers continue their agitation against farm laws at various borders of the national capital, the Bharatiya Kisan Union BKU leader Rakesh Tikait on Thursday informed that three-hour-long chakka jam on February 6 will not take in Del...

46 Lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered till date: Health Secretary

Around 46 Lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered till date, informed the Union Health Secretary Shri Rajesh Bhushan. Speaking at a media briefing in the National Media Centre in New Delhi today, Shri Bhushan further stated, a...

Root meets members of India's Street Child World Cup team, discusses Test series

England captain Joe Root is expecting an entertaining four-match series against India starting with the first Test here from Friday, insisting that they are well-prepared to take the fight to the formidable hosts.India are heading into the ...

Newly appointed members of APPSC, APIC take oath of office

The newly appointed members ofArunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission APPSC andArunachal Pradesh Information Commission APIC on Thursdaytook the oath of office and secrecy at Raj Bhavan here.Governor Brig Retd B D Mishra administered th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021