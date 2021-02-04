Cong MLAs march to meet Guv to demand assembly’s spl session, turned back

Haryana Congress MLAs took out a march to the Raj Bhavan Thursday, claiming that the Governor was refusing to meet them over their demand for a special assembly session they want to bring a no-confidence motion against the BJP-led state government.

The MLAs, led by Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda, marched amid a heavy downpour up to near the Raj Bhavan, carrying placards and chanting slogans in solidarity with protesting farmers but were stopped by police from going beyond the barricades put up there.

“Annadata ki baat suno, kale kanoon vapas karo (listen to farmers, rollback black laws),” read the slogan on placards. The Congress MLAs dispersed after waiting for a while near barricades.

Explaining the rationale behind the Congress’ intention to bring in a no-trust motion against the M L Khattar government, Hooda later told reporters “it will make it clear which MLA is with the public and which one with the government”.

Claiming that the BJP-JJP coalition government in Haryana has lost people’s support, Hooda said his party wants Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya to convene a special session of the assembly so that the current situation of the state and farmers’ issue could be discussed. ''The Congress wants to bring a no-confidence motion against the government. For this we want a special session to be held. Voices of dissent are being heard even among the MLAs who are supporting the government. They are constantly making statements against the government and in support of the farmers,” he said.

''The no-confidence motion will make it clear which MLA is with the public and which one is with the government. The government is scared of this no-confidence motion because they know people will pressurise the legislators of the coalition to vote against the anti-people government,'' he said.

Hooda said the Congress party has been trying to seek an appointment with the Governor for the past several weeks but it is yet to get one.

“Sometimes, we are told he is not well, at other times, we are told he is not present,” Hooda said.

Stressing upon the importance of both the opposition and ruling parties, Hooda said, “It is the constitutional right of the opposition to convey the voice of the people to the governor and it is the governor’s duty to listen to the Opposition.” “But by not giving us the time to meet, the governor is not discharging his constitutional obligation,” the former chief minister fumed.

Hooda also found fault with lone INLD MLA Abhay Chautala's resignation over farmers' issue, saying he did not only show his back to the people of his constituency but his step would only benefit the government.

“He should have strengthened the opposition camp and supported us in no-confidence motion which we are planning to move. Instead, he chose to resign as MLA. This step will only help the government as now they need only 45 members to prove majority,” he said. “Moreover, he should not have shown back to the people of his constituency at this crucial juncture when farmers are agitating. He should have been here to raise their voice in the assembly,” he added.

“Why did Abhay Chautala not resign when bullets were used against farmers in Kandela (Jind) during the INLD government in 2000?'' he questioned.

“This no-confidence motion, which we are going to bring, will reveal the truth of those who are merely playing politics games under the guise of the peasant movement and having indirect alliances with the government,'' he said.

