Left Menu

US reaction to farmer protests must be seen in its entirety: India

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2021 19:45 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 19:45 IST
US reaction to farmer protests must be seen in its entirety: India

Hours after the Biden Administration reacted to the farmer protests, India on Thursday said the comments must be seen in their entirety, and appeared to compare the reactions and sentiments in the country after incidents of violence and vandalism at the Red Fort on January 26 to those following the recent clashes at the US' Capitol Hill.

At a media briefing, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said any protests must be seen in the context of India's democratic ethos and polity, and the ongoing efforts of the government and the concerned farmer groups to resolve the impasse.

''The incidents of violence and vandalism at the historic Red Fort on January 26 have evoked similar sentiments and reactions in India as did the incidents on the Capitol Hill on 6 January and are being addressed as per our respective local laws,'' he said.

In its first reaction to the ongoing farmers' agitation, the new US administration on Thursday said it encourages that any differences between the parties be resolved through dialogue even as it backed steps that can improve the efficiency of India's markets and attract greater investment.

The US also said peaceful protests and unhindered access to the internet are ''hallmarks'' of a ''thriving democracy''.

''We have taken note of comments of the US State Department. It is important to see such comments in the context in which they were made and in their entirety,'' he said.

Srivastava said both India and the United States are vibrant democracies with shared values.

''The temporary measures with regard to internet access in certain parts of the NCR region were therefore understandably undertaken to prevent further violence,'' Srivastava added.

The MEA spokesperson said the US state department has acknowledged the steps being taken by India towards agricultural reforms.

''Any protests must be seen in the context of India's democratic ethos and polity, and the ongoing efforts of the government and the concerned farmer groups to resolve the impasse,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Shell's profit slumps in 2020 as the pandemic bites

Royal Dutch Shells profit last year dropped to its lowest in at least two decades as the coronavirus pandemic hit energy demand worldwide though the companys retail network and trading business helped cushion the blow.The Anglo-Dutch oil ma...

Rain lashes many parts of Punjab, Haryana; mercury drops

Rains lashed many parts of Punjab and Haryana on Thursday leading to a dip in the day temperatures.Chandigarh, the common capital of both states, was lashed by 6.6 mm of rain during the day, recorded a maximum temperature of 16.5 degrees Ce...

Oppn corners govt on handling farm protests, seeks repeal of laws; BJP defends

Opposition parties on Thursday launched a vociferous attack on the Centre over its handling of the farmers agitation, callings its dialogues with the protestors monologues, even as the ruling BJP defended the new laws asserting that its gov...

Somalia presidential vote likely to be delayed amid political wrangling

Somalia is unlikely to hold its indirect election for a new president on Monday as planned, provincial officials say, despite last-minute talks between President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed and his opponents to arrange the vote.The country, w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021